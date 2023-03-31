Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.87. 645,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.22 and a 200-day moving average of $242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $285.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.10.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

