Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.97. 162,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,062. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.