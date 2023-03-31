Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $483,831,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $134,642,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.85. 884,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

