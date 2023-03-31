Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.74. 405,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.