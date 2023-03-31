Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.55. 226,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,415. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

