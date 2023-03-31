Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 5,958 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $75.07. 3,642,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,145,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

