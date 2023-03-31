Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $663.23. The stock had a trading volume of 144,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

