Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.39) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.93) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 519.43 ($6.38).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 405.50 ($4.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 438.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.07. The company has a market cap of £11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,024.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 20.70 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently -7,948.72%.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,647,690.18). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,702.76). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,647,690.18). 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

