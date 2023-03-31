Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 5,677 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,965.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 801,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $12,231.33.

On Monday, March 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $82,178.67.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00.

Real Good Food Stock Down 1.3 %

Real Good Food stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

A number of research firms recently commented on RGF. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

