AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $9.23 on Monday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

See Also

