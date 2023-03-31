Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $227.56

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $227.56 and last traded at $225.47, with a volume of 554592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average is $175.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $498,831.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,596,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $498,831.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,596,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 378,688 shares of company stock worth $72,737,184 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

