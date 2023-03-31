AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 24.3% in March

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 728,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AXT Stock Performance

AXT stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AXT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in AXT by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in AXT by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AXT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

