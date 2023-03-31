Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,800 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 386,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Price Performance

Shares of Azelis Group stock remained flat at C$21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.21. Azelis Group has a one year low of C$20.89 and a one year high of C$21.13.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

