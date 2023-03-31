B. Riley Weighs in on Augmedix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Augmedix in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 195.91%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.84. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

