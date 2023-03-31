Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$31.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.21.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

