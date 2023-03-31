Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,903,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 9,955,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BBAJF stock remained flat at $3.11 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.05.

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

