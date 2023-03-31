Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,903,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 9,955,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
BBAJF stock remained flat at $3.11 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.05.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
