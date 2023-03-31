Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
