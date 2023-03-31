Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banco Santander by 236.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

