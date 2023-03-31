Bank of America Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

