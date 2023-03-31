Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 198,217 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $35,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. 1,291,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

