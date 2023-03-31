Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.62% of Mattel worth $39,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 2,272,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

