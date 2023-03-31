Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 17,739 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $36,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $90.95. 1,937,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,013. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

