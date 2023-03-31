Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 379,559 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 898,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $37,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 1,155,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $46.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,220 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,256,528. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

