Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in March

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BTDPF remained flat at $5.71 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.59.
About Barratt Developments
