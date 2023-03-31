Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in March

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPF remained flat at $5.71 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

About Barratt Developments

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.