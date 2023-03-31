Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $136,850.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $55,363,000.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

