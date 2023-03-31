Baskin Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 64,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SYK opened at $280.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.