Baskin Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tricon Residential worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,433,000 after buying an additional 1,593,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 254,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,071,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,711,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

