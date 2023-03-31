Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $35.57 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after acquiring an additional 452,691 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $491.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Cowen dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

