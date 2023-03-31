Baskin Financial Services Inc. Invests $264,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

