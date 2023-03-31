Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Short Interest Update

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BBWI stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

