Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.