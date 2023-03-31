Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 110.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Beam Global by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beam Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

BEEM stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Read More

