Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,218,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 5,004,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,188.0 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance
BJCHF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
