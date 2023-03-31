Bellevue Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 31,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

