Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,780 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 38,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 113,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.30 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.