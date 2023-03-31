Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $104.37 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

