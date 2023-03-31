Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

VIG stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

