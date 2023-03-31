Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.18 and its 200 day moving average is $246.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.