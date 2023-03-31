Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $141.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

