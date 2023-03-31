Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,025,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

MDY opened at $450.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

