Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in March

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Benchmark Metals Price Performance
Shares of BNCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 5,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,845. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
