Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in March

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Benchmark Metals Price Performance

Shares of BNCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 5,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,845. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.