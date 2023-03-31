Berenberg Bank Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 152

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Shore Capital dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 138.85 ($1.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,471.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 133.29 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.60 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.67.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

