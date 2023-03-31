BetterWealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.93% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,751,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.63. 67,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

