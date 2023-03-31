BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.61.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 47.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

