BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 13.8% in March

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.78% of BIMI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. BIMI International Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

