BioNTech’s (BNTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNTX. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.93 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 522.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

