Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $550.08 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $28,451.98 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $550.08 billion and $18.80 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00438988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00126798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,333,718 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

