Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $550.08 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $28,451.98 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $550.08 billion and $18.80 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00438988 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00126798 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00030863 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,333,718 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
