Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Cap of $549.74 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $28,434.53 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $549.74 billion and approximately $20.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00434726 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00125970 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029811 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,333,375 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
