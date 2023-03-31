BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stake Lessened by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Core Bond Trust comprises about 2.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,029,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 101,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.