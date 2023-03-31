BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,006. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

