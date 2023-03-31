BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $663.48. 149,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,805. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $696.91 and its 200 day moving average is $679.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

